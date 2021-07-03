PITTSFIELD — Erin Carlotto has been promoted to assistant vice president/mortgage origination officer at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Carlotto joined Greylock in 2014 and has been in the mortgage industry for 10 years. She is recognized as a top mortgage producer throughout the region.
Carlotto, born and raised in the Berkshires, is a member of the board of directors for the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center. She lives with her husband, Erik, and stepdaughters, Lena and Grace, in Pittsfield.