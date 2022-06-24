Carol Allman-Morton is named director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC

PITTSFIELD — Carol Allman-Morton has been named director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College.
An ordained minister, Allman-Morton had most recently served as director of alumni engagement at Amherst College, where she had been employed for more than 10 years with progressively responsible positions, and worked closely with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion overseeing an operating budget of nearly $1 million.
She had previously served as assistant director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Brandeis University in Waltham. Allman-Morton was ordained at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire in Housatonic.
Allman-Morton holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Brandeis University and a master of divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. A native of Wakefield, she currently resides in Montgomery.