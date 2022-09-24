Carol Bosco Baumann named permanent head of Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

GREAT BARRINGTON — Carol Bosco Baumann has been formally named executive director of Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire.
She had joined the organization in March as interim executive director following the retirement of her predecessor, Allison Marchese.
The Housatonic resident brings a variety of skills to the position, including strategic marketing, branding, communications and community development.
Baumann was first introduced to community development work while living in the west Fenway neighborhood in Boston, creating a summer camp in partnership with the MFA, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Harvard Medical School, and others for children in under-resourced Boston neighborhoods.
She has volunteered for many initiatives and organizations in the Berkshire community, including Housatonic village and school redevelopment efforts, and has chaired the Chesterwood Advisory Council. She has lived in Housatonic with her husband, and their cats and dogs, since 1996.