Caroline Sullivan grew up in a family of nurses. Her wish to help people led to a career in funeral service

PITTSFIELD — Science and compassion don’t always go together. One is analytical, the other empathetic. Funeral directors need both to do their jobs well: knowledge of mortuary science to prepare a body for burial and the ability to counsel and guide families through difficult times.
Caroline Sullivan works to blend these qualities in her role as funeral director and managing partner of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home in Pittsfield.
We spoke with Sullivan recently about how she became interested in this profession, what it's like to prepare a body for burial and how funeral directors learn their craft.
Q: What made you interested in this work?
A: When I first got into the field, I was actually only 16. I started working with my neighbor who was a funeral director. I grew up in Douglas, which is about 100 miles from here. He kind of took me under his wing. He knew that I was really interested in some kind of career where no two days are the same. He also knew the science behind funeral directing was something that was really interesting to me.
Q: What was it about the industry and the science you found interesting?
A: I grew up in a family of nurses. So when I was younger I thought maybe I would be some type of a nurse, but I also wanted to do something different than the rest of my family. When I was younger I was always interested in shows like CSI. I’m not only a funeral director, I’m also an embalmer and work on restorative parts, so if somebody has suffered some kind of a trauma ... I’m trained to bring that person back to looking like themselves again.
Q: How do you make a person look like they used to?
A: It helps to know the person, but when you don’t, families can provide as many pictures as possible. Sometimes there are wax applications to a person and [we use] different processes in embalming to bring a person back to a healthy appearance.
Q: How long does it take to do that?
A: It can take anywhere from a couple of hours to sometimes days. If somebody suffered a serious trauma it really can be a couple of days.
Q: How do you learn the embalming process, and how is it done?
A: You start by watching and learning from other embalmers. I was lucky enough to learn in a funeral home that services about 500 families a year. But as you see more, you develop your own process and (you learn more) in mortuary school. You also have to learn exactly what works for you, because it's not going to be the same for any two embalmers.
Q: You must be a little squeamish in the beginning. How do you handle that?
A: It never affected me in an adverse way. It always felt OK for me, so it reaffirmed my decision that this is where I'm supposed to be and I can do this. Certainly not everybody can. It's just something that some people have in their DNA to be OK around someone who's passed away. It's something that you have to want to do and be passionate about and okay with.
Q: What kind of educational training does a funeral director need?
A: I’m a graduate of Mount Ida College (in Newton). In Massachusetts, you have to receive an associate's degree from an accredited mortuary school. You have to serve a two-year apprenticeship under a licensed funeral director. You can sit for your state boards following your apprenticeship.
Q: Another big part of your job is dealing with the public.
A: To me it’s being kind to people. It sounds silly, but you go back to the golden rule. If someone is sitting in front of you, imagine that it’s yourself there making arrangements for your own mom or your own grandfather.
I can't tell you how many times I've had families sit in front of me and have this great sense of relief ... because they feel like they were truly heard. If somebody is not made to feel that way, then what is the point? Why are you working in a funeral home if you can't present a family with an opportunity to have that open discussion and to show that compassion?
Q: How do you handle dealing with death all the time?
A: You have to have really great co-workers and people who can support you. Because when you've seen something truly awful, having somebody on your team that you can talk to and say, "God, I can’t imagine what that poor soul went through." It's important to have something outside of the funeral home for yourself. I do yoga a lot. I'm an avid hiker. I exercise and keep my body happy and healthy and moving. It’s important to wash away the darkness of each day.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: When you've completed a service and a family comes up to us at the end ... and they just say, "Thank you. We couldn't have done this without you." That's why we're here.
Q: What's hardest part?
A: Oftentimes we will get calls from families that say they don't have the means to send their loved one off in the way that they would like to. When there's financial barriers, it's just devastating.
Q: Is there assistance available for people who need it?
A: There's supposed to be. The state of Massachusetts has a program through the Department of Transitional Assistance. They'll apply up to $1,100 towards expenses, but the funeral bill can't exceed $3,500.
There's also a program in place from FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) for people who have passed away from COVID. It's a program for reimbursement for families who have suffered a lot due to COVID. A lot of people don't know about it. (For information, call 844-684-6333.)
Q: What advice would you give to somebody who wants to be involved in this profession?
A: Come and talk to us. In the last couple of weeks, I've had four people come to me and say, "Hey, I'm interested in maybe becoming funeral director." Just get involved in a funeral home. Go and ask questions.