PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware awarded $4,700 in prizes recently at its 93rd Carr-niversary Weekend Celebration. The winners were selected by random draw.
The prizes included a Weber gas grill; a Milwaukee Drill Combo Set; Big Green Egg gift bags; Purdy Painters backpacks; and $2,500 in Carr Hardware gift cards.
The grand-prize gift card winners were Robert Modena, of North Adams; Brian Begley, of Pittsfield; William Lacey, of Stockbridge; Doug Melville, of Simsbury, Conn.; and Rick Seabury, of Enfield, Conn.
Additional prize winners were drawn from Adams, Housatonic, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield and Avon, Conn.
Information on the prizes, and photos of the winners, are listed at carrhardware.com.