PITTSFIELD — Because of the success of its recent anniversary weekend, Carr Hardware was able to donate $5,272.12 to the Berkshire Humane Society. The regional hardware store chain has a long-standing history of working with the humane society.
Carr began its anniversary celebration by donating the sales of over 300 buckets to the humane society. The company also offered customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar for the first two weeks of November.
Proceeds from the bucket sales and rounding up of purchases were donated to the humane society.