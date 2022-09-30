Carr Hardware rethinks its retail strategy in downtown Lee

Pittsfield-based Carr Hardware is planning to close its store on Park Street in Lee and merge it with this store on Main Street that houses Lee Hardware, which the chain bought last year.
Business writer
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.
Tony Dobrowolski's main focus is on business reporting. He came to The Eagle in 1992 after previously working for newspapers in Connecticut and Montreal. He can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.