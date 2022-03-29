PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware has released its own proprietary paint brand, Shades of Shire, which has just arrived in stores. Shades of Shire was crafted with Carr’s customers in mind to offer them a local, premium product that was manufactured in Massachusetts.
Shade of Shire’s interior line, Berkshire Blend, is an aquaborne ceramic paint that is extremely durable, highly washable, stain resistant, and high hiding. A premium ceiling paint and a premium primer are also available.
Shades of Shire’s complete interior line is now available in Carr's North Adams, Pittsfield and Lee locations. Select products are available at every Carr Hardware. Information: carrhardware.com/shades-of-shire