PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware is continuing to expand its footprint throughout the Berkshires, announcing plans Monday to acquire Lee Hardware, a longtime family-owned establishment.

The sale is expected to close Sept. 27.

The business will continue to operate as Lee Hardware True Value with no interruption in service. It will also operate separately from Carr's current store in Lee on 57 Park St., which just a short distance from Lee Hardware at 221 Main St.

Management and store personnel will remain the same, and the store will continue to offer the same products, Carr Hardware stated in a news release.

Owner Joey Scapin, who has run Lee Hardware since 1991, will remain to ensure the transition to new ownership.

Lee Hardware has been in operation since the 1940s. Carr was founded in 1928.

"I have enormous admiration for Joey, Courtney and their family's business," said Carr Hardware President Bart Raser. "We have been respectfully competing for 80 years. They run a great community-focused store with strong brands and friendly local folks — both of which will continue."

"In making this decision, it was important that the qualities I value for my employees, customers and community continue," Scapin said. "I am confident that uniting our family business legacy will do just that."

Based in Pittsfield, Carr currently operates stores in Lee, Lenox, Great Barrington, North Adams, Pittsfield and Springfield, and in Avon and Enfield in Connecticut.