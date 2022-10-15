Caryn Packard appointed development director at Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Caryn Packard has been appointed director of development for the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation.
In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
A resident of Manchester Center, Packard has worked in health care since 2010. She earned a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s in health administration, both from The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. She has spent the majority of her career in patient access, patient financial services, and internal revenue cycle improvement initiatives at New York-Presbyterian Medical Groups.