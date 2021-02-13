GREAT BARRINGTON — Dorothea Oakes and Norma Stobbe have joined Community Access to the Arts as administrative assistant and program associate, respectively.
Oakes previously served as an executive assistant at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, an architecture and design firm in New York City. She and her family have relocated to the Berkshires from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Before working for Skidmore, Oakes served as an executive assistant at Oxford Properties Group.
Stobbe is a recent graduate of Brandeis University in Waltham, where she coordinated the “Brandeis Buddies” program in collaboration with the local Arc agency that serves people with disabilities.
Stobbe also has completed research for the Lurie Institute for Disability Policy, and directed theater performances centered around social justice, disability and identity.