GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire has received two grants from local banks that total $25,000.
Berkshire Bank has approved a $20,000 grant to support the CDCSB in its work to create affordable housing and economic development opportunities, noting that it is “committed to supporting initiatives that work to close the wealth gap in communities served by Berkshire Bank.”
Salisbury Bank & Trust has approved a $5,000 contribution toward CDCSB’s “efforts toward affordable housing and economic development programs in the Berkshires.”
The CDCSB has helped develop more than 140 affordable housing units, with more than 40 additional units under construction. The new housing includes plans for community gardens and greenspaces that encourage intergenerational activities. It is also developing a public park next to an in-town development. The CDCSB’s SBTA program has helped more than 43 businesses launch, pivot, or stabilize, and helped secure nearly $1 million in funding for these businesses.