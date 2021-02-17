GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire has received a small business technical assistance grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Now through June 30, small businesses in the Berkshires can apply on the CDCSB website for free, one-on-one professional customized consultation.
The Small Business Technical Assistance grant enables the CDCSB to assist area businesses at various stages of development, from pre-start up to existing businesses planning for growth.
Registration: http://bit.ly/sbtaform. Information: Emmalyn Gaertner, emmalyn@cdcsb.org.