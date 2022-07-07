PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is seeking information on high priority economic development programs in the Berkshires to be included in the region’s 2023-2027 Comprehensive Economic Development strategy. The submission deadline is July 29.
Members of the regional CEDS Committee will vote on projects to include in the 2023-2027 report later this year before it is submitted to the federal Economic Development Administration in December.
The CEDS Priority Project list provides an opportunity for project proponents to make their plans known to others who may be able to partner or provide assistance. Inclusion on the list may also help with eligibility for federal or state funding. Projects in all stages of development, from concepts to those nearing completion, are welcome for consideration.
Projects may be construction-based, but often are programmatic, such as workforce development initiatives.
Submissions can be made an online form that is available at https://bit.ly/CEDS_projects. Information: http://berkshireplanning.org.