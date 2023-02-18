Certified nurse midwives Kim Griffin and Amy Kranick join Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Certified Nurse Midwives Kim Griffin and Amy Kranick have joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center OB/GYN and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
The two women had been partners in Women’s View Midwifery and Women’s Health, which was located in the medical office building on the SVMC campus in Bennington. Through their previous practice, Griffin and Kranick have worked closely with SVMC medical and nursing staff. They have delivered babies on SVMC’s Women’s and Children’s Unit for more than 20 years.
Griffin received her graduate education from Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts and her undergraduate education from Adirondack Community College in New York.
She completed additional training at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She has worked as a nurse midwife since 1999.
Kranick received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Albany, an associate degree in nursing from SUNY Empire State College, her midwifery degree from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Kentucky, and her graduate education from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.
She completed additional training at Bassett Healthcare in New York. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board. She has worked as a nurse midwife since 1998.