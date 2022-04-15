LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce has extended the application deadline for its executive director position to April 22.
To be eligible, candidates must have five years of experience and a proven track record of managing staff and operations; knowledge of the Lee and Berkshire County business community and culture; excellent communications, event management and organizational skills; experience in an externally facing role; and the ability to develop new partnerships and collaborations.
A cover letter and resume should be sent to info@leechamber.com. No phone calls will be accepted.