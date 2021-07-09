LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2021 golf tournament Aug. 25 at Greenock Country Club. All proceeds benefit the Lee Chamber Scholarship Fund. Sponsorships are available. Information/registration: josephfurgal1205@gmail.com.
LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2021 golf tournament Aug. 25 at Greenock Country Club. All proceeds benefit the Lee Chamber Scholarship Fund. Sponsorships are available. Information/registration: josephfurgal1205@gmail.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.