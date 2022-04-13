GREAT BARRIINGTON — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its 2021 Business Person of the Year event for May 5 at Crissey Farm.
The event honoring Wheeler & Taylor Insurance President J. Scott Rote as 2021 Business Person of the Year had been delayed in September due to COVID-19.
Tickets are $70 per person. Event sponsorships are available at the $1,000 and $275 levels. Tickets from the original date in September have been carried over to the new date. Those needing to check the status of their tickets, can contact the Chamber office at 413-528-4284
Information/registration: 413-528-4284 or register online by going to “Chamber Events” at www.southernberkshirechamber.com.