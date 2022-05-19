Downtown Lee Photo

51 Park Restaurant and Tavern in located in downtown Lee. The Lee Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to hang flower baskets on Main St. on May 26

 Stephanie Zollshan

LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to hang flower baskets along Main Street on May 26. Those interested should meet at the Visitor Center. The basket hanging is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Information: leechamber.org.