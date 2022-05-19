LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to hang flower baskets along Main Street on May 26. Those interested should meet at the Visitor Center. The basket hanging is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Information: leechamber.org.
