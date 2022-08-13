Charter school dean, an MCLA graduate, receives state fellowship

NORTH ADAMS — Lucille Germain, a graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been awarded a fellowship for the Transformative Leaders of Massachusetts program.
Germain, of Springfield, is the humanities dean of curriculum and instruction at Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield.
German and the school’s assistant principal, Candice Person, were chosen for the inaugural cohort of the program by The Barr Foundation. They will each receive a $20,000 award and spend two years building their leadership skills and instructional expertise, so they can expand their capabilities as innovative leaders and change agents in their schools and communities.