Chef Jeremy Rock Smith named director at Berkshire Hills Culinary Camp in Copake, NY

COPAKE, N.Y. — Chef Jeremy Rock Smith, who has held positions at Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health and Canyon Ranch in the Berkshires, has been named culinary camp director at Berkshire Hills Culinary Camp.
Smith will teach culinary skills at the facility, which is part of Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp. Campers spend half the day learning alongside friends in the camp’s state-of-the-art kitchens with trips to local farms, specialty food makers, restaurants and the Culinary Institute of America.
Smith, who has served as demonstration chef at Canyon Ranch and executive chef at Kripalu, will begin his new duties this winter for the summer season. Information: bhecamp.org/culinary-camp/.