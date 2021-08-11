WILLIAMSTOWN — A beloved local restaurant that closed and went up for sale during the pandemic has arisen from the netherworld with a new interior, along with many of the same staff members and menu items.
After the shutdown in March 2020, Dave Rock, owner of The Chef’s Hat, said he tried to reopen during summer 2020, but shut down quickly because there still was nobody eating out.
Unwilling to give up, Rock secured money in the form of federal pandemic relief grants, which allowed him to get current on bills and taxes, and undertake renovations to update the interior of the 905 Simonds Road restaurant.
The labor came from former employees who were eager to return.
Today, with new carpeting and furnishings, and 10 employees, The Chef’s Hat has been up and running since a recent soft opening. On the first day, it served 81 customers — a very busy day for the restaurant, which is set for an official reopening Friday.
“People have been very pleased to see us again,” Rock said. “They’ve been shaking my hand, hugging me, saying, ‘We missed you guys!’”
When the renovation work started, people driving by saw the activity and would stop in to see if it was open yet. Rock has owned and operated The Chef’s Hat since January 2007. Most of the staff has been there for years.
“They always say, ‘It doesn’t feel like work, it feels like family,’” he said of his long-term employees. “Everyone was happy to see that I still have the same staff.”
Parts of The Chef’s Hat were salvaged from the Miss North Adams Diner, which was at Marshall and Main streets in the 1930s and 1940s. The renovations included new interior coloring that makes the place feel brighter.
Many of the menu favorites still are here. Rock said the buckwheat pancakes always have been popular, and the Saturday special of prime rib and eggs has returned. Possibly the most popular item, corned beef hash with eggs and hash browns, also has made a comeback.
“And we sell a ton of Mexican omelets and Belgian waffles,” Rock added. But, he knows that some hungry customers might have their mind set on something else.
“If something is gone from the menu and someone wants it, well, I’m a pushover on stuff like that,” Rock said, chuckling. “It’s hard enough to get a customer to come in — you have to do everything you can to keep them.”