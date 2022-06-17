Berkshires native J.D. Chesloff joins Lever’s board of trustees

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire County native J.D. Chesloff, the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, has joined small business accelerator Lever Inc.’s board of trustees.
Chesloff, who grew up in Cheshire, has worked in and around Beacon Hill for more than 25 years. In the state Legislature, he served as the chief of staff to the House Committee on Commerce and Labor, and was also the education issues analyst and deputy budget director for the House Committee on Ways and Means.
His work at MBR is focused on strengthening the state’s long-term social and economic vitality with the goal of making Massachusetts a highly desirable place to do business in a global economy.
Chesloff holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the McCormack Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a bachelor’s degree in law and public policy and telecommunications writing from Syracuse University.