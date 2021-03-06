GREAT BARRINGTON — Matthew Chester has been promoted to senior vice president/financial adviser, senior portfolio-manager/portfolio focus at RBC Wealth Management.
The promotion was given as a result of the knowledge and experience level Chester has attained, and the growth of his business helping individuals and nonprofits achieve their financial goals.
Chester has served clients in Berkshire County and the surrounding areas for eight years. Previously, he served as co-leader of The Sherman-Chester Wealth Management Group and former branch director of RBC Wealth Management’s then-Pittsfield office.
He now serves clients as a solo adviser in the Great Barrington branch.