Owners of Chingòn Taco Truck are opening a Mexican restaurant on the Mass MoCA Campus

NORTH ADAMS — For the past few summers, Chingòn Taco Truck would close when they sold out of food. Not anymore.

Owners Mariah and Justin Forstmann are taking their tacos and moving into a brick and mortar space at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art campus. They plan to open Casita, a Mexican restaurant, in early June in Building 11 next to Tunnel City Coffee.

"Consider Casita a meeting place, funky lunch spot, garden oasis and cocktail lounge all rolled into one," as they describe it. "A love letter to North Adams, a vacation without the passport."

The married couple opened the taco truck in August 2020 and operated it mostly in the warmer months in the museum courtyard. People would line up for their quesadillas, tacos and guacamole and chips and they often sold out of food.

Opening a sit-down restaurant is the next step for them, they said.

They both grew up in Northwest Connecticut and now live in the Northern Berkshires. For years, they worked in restaurants. Justin Forstmann worked in Mexican restaurants, like in Portland, Ore. "I've been cooking Mexican food for the better part of 10 years," he said.

Casita will have lunch and dinner. It will have a dinning room, patio, and also a takeout window that faces Courtyard A.

The food is "Mexico meets North Adams fare with a focus on supporting local farms and purveyors," they said. There will be vegetarian options and the owners applied for a liquor license and plan to serve drinks like margaritas and mezcalitas, as well as mocktails.

Also on the menu: hamburguesas, a cheesy and spicy take on a hamburger that they said was a popular item on the taco truck.

Justin Forstmann said he is excited to "have a little slice of what we call our heaven — which is the rich and diverse and beautiful culture of Mexico mixed with incredible artist space that is Mass MoCA and the grandeur and splendor that is the Berkshires all wrapped into one.”

When Casita opens this summer, it will be open Sunday and Monday noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday noon to 9 p.m.