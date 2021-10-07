STOCKBRIDGE — Mielke Confections of Great Barrington will be opening a second location at 44 Main St. in Stockbridge in early 2022. Mielke offers hand-made chocolates, confections and treats for all ages.
A family-owned business for over 40 years, Mielke continues the legacy established by Catherine’s Chocolates at 260 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. That store was named after former owner Kathy Sinico’s grandmother. Current owners Steve and Trent Kinney, both military veterans, changed the name after buying the store in April 2019. Mielke products can also be found online at MielkeConfections.com.