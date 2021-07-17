PITTSFIELD — Matthew O. Thomas has been appointed interim artistic director of the Berkshire Concert Choir for the 2021-2022 season.
Thomas, the newly elected dean of the Berkshire chapter of the American Guild of Organists, is the director of music, choirmaster and organist at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Williamstown. He also teaches general music and choral music at St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams.
As a musical theater music director, Thomas served as the collaborative pianist and music director for Broadway Sings for E.A.T., accompanying some of Broadway’s finest personalities, and has served as a vocal coach and rehearsal and audition accompanist for many performers and productions.