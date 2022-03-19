CHP adds three new clinicians

GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Health Programs has named three new clinicians to CHP practices in Pittsfield and Great Barrington.
Family nurse practitioner Shannon Kurzeski has joined CHP Neighborhood Health Center in Pittsfield. Kurzeski holds a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a post-master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Massachusetts-Boston. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Kurzeski previously owned and operated her own family primary care practice in Ludlow for two years.
Family nurse practitioner Lauren Young has joined CHP Great Barrington Health Center. She holds a master’s degree in nursing/family nurse practitioner from Simmons University and a master’s degree in food science, nutrition and health promotion from Mississippi State University. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Dr. Susan Ray-Lamond has joined CHP Berkshire Pediatrics in Pittsfield. A longtime pediatrician in the Hampshire County area, she owned and operated her own medical practice, Hampshire Pediatrics, for 18 years. She worked previously at practices in Northampton and in Wilmington, N.C.