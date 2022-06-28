<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spiliotes to step down as CEO of Community Health Programs

Lia Spiliotes Photo

Amelia "Lia" Spiliotes, who has led Community Health Programs in Great Barrington since 2015, will step down as the nonprofit's CEO on Thursday. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

GREAT BARRINGTON — Citing a need to focus on family health, Amelia "Lia" Spiliotes will step down Thursday as CEO of Community Health Programs.

Spiliotes, who has led CHP since 2015, the last six years as CEO, will be replaced on an interim basis by Richard H. "Rick" Gregg of Lenox, who has been a CHP board member for six years, most recently serving as vice president. CHP will conduct a nationwide search for Spiliotes' replacement, but did not announce a timetable for hiring a permanent CEO.

Gregg, a former director and CEO of the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge, is also a professor of healthcare administration at Sawyer Business School of Suffolk University in Boston, where he has been a faculty member since 2001. 

CHP doubled the number of patients it serves and expanded its health and family services in the Berkshires during Spiliotes' tenure.

Spiliotes said in a statement to staff and colleagues she intends to refocus on family health priorities in Boston and New York, and concentrate more on public and economic policy issues related to community health.

"We have accomplished so much by advancing and accelerating CHP’s mission and vision,” Spiliotes said in her statement. “CHP reaches so many in our community in need, regardless of their ability to pay, but CHP is also a choice for many people who have plenty of health care resources and options. They choose CHP’s excellent team for their care, and I am proud to have been among the CHP stewards of our community’s health and wellness.”

Spiliotes originally came to CHP to oversee the nonprofit organization's day-to-day management and assess its needs and structures after former CEO Brian Ayers resigned in November 2015, when questions were raised about the nonprofit's leadership.

CHP conducted a nationwide search for Ayers' replacement, but gave the position to Spiliotes on a permanent basis in 2016 after she had served one year as interim CEO. Spiliotes previously served as interim CEO of Community Health Connections in Fitchburg and had been a partner and senior adviser at Cambridge Management Group in Boston.

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Business writer

Tony Dobrowolski's main focus is on business reporting. He came to The Eagle in 1992 after previously working for newspapers in Connecticut and Montreal. He can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

