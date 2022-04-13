GREAT BARRINGTON — With the addition of clinical space in North Adams, Community Health Programs has completed the first phase of its countywide dental expansion project, and design work is now underway for a new dental practice facility in Adams.
These steps are part of CHP’s multiyear plan to improve dental care access for thousands in the Berkshires who rely on MassHealth.
A $60,000 award from the Gilson Family Foundation is supporting the dental expansion in Northern Berkshire, along with a $25,000 gift from the William J. and Margery S. Barrett Fund and a $3,000 award from the Agnes Lindsay Trust. CHP also has a federal grant of $523,756 in place for Adams and is pursuing additional public and private support for the “#CHPSmile” project.
North Adams now has five clinical rooms, compared with two previously. In addition to the new Adams facility, CHP is expanding its space in Pittsfield and, eventually, in Great Barrington. The design firm Architectural Insights is designing the new Adams facility, which is expected to open in early 2023.