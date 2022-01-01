GREAT BARRINGTON — John W. Brazill has been named director of dental medicine by Community Health Programs. He will oversee CHP’s dental practices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, and also will see patients at the North Adams practice.
Brazill, a dentist for more than 30 years, mostly in the Berkshire County area, owned and managed his own practice in Pittsfield for 18 years. More recently, he has worked at practices in Pittsfield, Williamstown and Vermont.
Brazill, who lives in Pownal, Vt., is a graduate of the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. He completed his general practice dental residency at Berkshire Medical Center.
In addition to general dentistry, Brazill also has expertise in restorative dentistry, fixed and removable prosthetics and implant prosthetics. He holds dental licenses in Massachusetts and Vermont.