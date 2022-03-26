CHP names Faber chief medical officer

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Ken Faber has been named chief medical officer at Community Health Programs. He has been serving in this position on an interim basis since May 2021.
Faber oversees a clinician staff of about 200 in CHP’s practice networks in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams, as well as CHP’s mobile health unit.
Before joining CHP, Faber served as vice president of clinical care at Grand Rounds Inc., a San Francisco-based health care company, where he focused on accelerating development telehealth services during the early part of the COVID-19 shutdown.
From 1997-2019, he worked with Colorado Permanente Medical Group in a series of leadership positions, As a practicing physician, he worked with Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology, and was an assistant professor in the University of Colorado Department of Reproductive Endocrinology.
Faber earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He went on to complete a residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Maine Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at Duke University School of Medicine.