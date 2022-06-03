CHP names Sherri-Lee Ryanmann director of behavioral health

GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Health Programs has named Sherri-Lee Ryanmann director of behavioral health.
A licensed independent clinical social worker, Ryanmann earned her master’s degree in social work from the State University of New York/Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy. She completed undergraduate studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.
Ryanmann previously served in several roles with Berkshire Health Systems and Berkshire Medical Center, collaborating with primary care providers in clinical assessment and treatment of patients’ behavioral health needs. She has also worked in inpatient and outpatient settings, providing consultation to medical teams, as well as treatment and crisis intervention to patients and families with complex psychosocial, mental health and substance use problems.
Ryanmann has completed trainings in suicide prevention, domestic violence, trauma treatment, mindfulness, and substance use, as well as multiple therapeutic modalities. At Berkshire Medical Center, she was a member of the BMC Ethics Committee and the BMC Diversity Committee.
She was recognized by the Massachusetts Executive of Human Services with the Department of Developmental Services 15th Annual Human Rights Award in 1999.