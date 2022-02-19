For Chris Kapiloff, of LTI Smart Glass, of Pittsfield, the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., hit close to home. "The [perpetrator] gained entry to that school so quickly that nobody even realized what was happening ..." he says. "My daughter was 6 years old, sitting in a first grade classroom [when the incident occurred], where [about] 60 miles away a first grade classroom had one of our country’s worst tragedies committed in it, in a town that’s not unlike Williamstown."