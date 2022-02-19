PITTSFIELD — Chris Kapiloff was working on an owner's manual for a safety glass project for Air Force One 10 years ago while the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was being broadcast on television.
Kapiloff is a partner in Advanced Impact Technologies Group, the parent company of School Guard Glass, of Adams, and LTI Smart Glass, of Pittsfield. That incident at Sandy Hook, in which 20 of the 26 people killed by a gunman were ages 6 to 7, is what caused him to help develop school guard glass, a cutting-edge material strong enough to help delay entry to armed attackers long enough for first responders to arrive on the scene.
LTI makes several other cutting-edge safety glass materials, including a product that disrupts cellphone signals, at its plant on Federico Drive. But, what the company also has done, with the help of the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, is alter its hiring policies to allow nonviolent, formerly incarcerated felons to work there. The impetus behind that program came from Kapiloff's service in the Army, a stint that, he says, "contributed to the lens from which I see my whole life."
We recently talked with the Williamstown native about how he helped developed school guard glass, and why LTI is willing to give those who have stumbled a second chance at a career.
Q: Why did you develop school guard glass?
A: In 2012, the School Guard Co. was founded by myself and Jeff Besse [who co-founded LTI Smart Glass] solely because of the events surrounding the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The two of us had been working together on other projects related to school security, but we both had children in our respective public schools and we both felt that some sort of solution was out there, even if there wasn’t one currently available. ... Smart glass is a different product than our school guard. There are no similarities between them.
Q: What is it about the tragedy at Sandy Hook that was such a motivating factor?
A: For me, the similarity between Newtown, Conn., [Sandy Hook is a part of Newtown] and Williamstown, Mass., was uncanny. Both towns are highly educated; they’re affluent and wealthy, and both towns had quarter-inch tempered glass glazed into the doors and windows of their schools.
The [perpetrator] gained entry to that school so quickly that nobody even realized what was happening. ... My daughter was 6 years old, sitting in a first grade classroom [when the incident occurred], where [about] 60 miles away a first grade classroom had one of our country’s worst tragedies committed in it, in a town that’s not unlike Williamstown.
Q: So, how did that affect you?
A: I don’t think I slept the whole night for months after that happened. Part of it was because of my trade.
When the Sandy Hook shooting happened, we were watching the events unfold on CNN and I was creating an owner’s manual of a bullet-rated and glass-rated structure that we had just built for people who are already protecting our country, and at our elementary school we were using tempered glass that cost $3 a foot to protect our children.
Q: How long did it take for you and Jeff to develop school guard glass?
A: It was incredibly difficult. ... Jeff and I took about a year-and-a-half, and we developed three workable but ultimately failing products prior to what we developed that met our criteria for success.
Q: Can you describe what it’s made of, without giving away any trade secrets?
A: Most of the chemistry is incredibly boring. ... Our layering of material is not a process that most laminators would consider intuitive. [But], combined with insulation techniques, we were able to make something that would withstand somebody hitting it repeatedly 50 or 100 times with a 12-pound sledgehammer or 200 bullet holes in a door [from] an assault rifle.
Q: A few years ago, Jeff showed me a video of a man approaching a sheet of glass that is pockmarked with bullet holes and striking it 40 times hard with an aluminum baseball bat, and the material didn't break.
A: When we first tested it on our own, the results were far better than we expected. They were actually so unbelievable to us that we sent the product out to be independently tested at a company that the Department of State uses to test embassy glass.
Their test results were even better than our in-house testing results. Shortly after that, we got connected with D.V.S. Security. [D.V.S. Security is a professional engineering and security consulting firm]. They designed the security protocol for One World Trade Center and the new Sandy Hook Elementary School. After they reviewed the latest data and saw a test actually done in front of them, our school guard product was put into the new Sandy Hook Elementary School.
We’ve installed our school guard product in over 4,000 schools across the United States, including the new school in Columbine, in Parkland, Fla., and Virginia Tech. I use those as examples because those are places where they really scrutinize security in a way that’s more than in other places.
Q: In another profile that I’ve read about you, it stated that the Army set the foundation for your career. What does that mean?
A: In 1998, I joined the U.S. Army. I did basic training at Fort Benning [in Georgia], and that experience contributed to the lens from which I see my whole life.
Q: How so?
A: Even though I was in college at the time, I purposely joined the Army as an enlisted soldier, not as an officer. ... There were 220 men in my company. Of those 220 men, I think there were maybe a dozen of us who were white, and I was one of only three that had gone to college. What I learned informed my current viewpoints on the fairness in which the United States distributes its benefits.
Q: How did that experience bring you to that conclusion?
A: I went to Mount Greylock High School, and I had excellent teachers and received an excellent education. In the Army, I met dozens of guys who were also high school graduates that could barely read or write. ... Many of my fellow soldiers just did not have the educational background to do many of the jobs that the U.S. had to offer to accelerate them into middle- and upper-class lifestyles.
Q: Did allowing nonviolent felons in the Berkshires to work for you come out of those experiences?
A: Yeah, my experience in the Army made me think about these things differently. ... The ZIP code that people are born in often determines the outcome of their life statistically. ... It’s one of the ways that racial disparities can be perpetuated for generations. ...
As soon as someone mentions the words "racial disparities," there are political connotations associated with it, and I don't mean that to be political in any way. But, there’s a lot of people who deserve second chances. ... AITG is a place where a person's past and their future don’t have to be connected.
Q: In 2017, at a meeting of Berkshire business leaders, you said that if the cost of working in Berkshire County didn’t go down, you might have to make your products somewhere else because you needed to expand your plant. Has any progress been made in lowering the cost of doing business in the Berkshires since then?
A: No. The state of Massachusetts has, for some reason, decided that the minimum wage that's appropriate for Cambridge is the same wage that is appropriate for Pittsfield. I don't know which one of those two is right, necessarily, but they can’t possibly be the same.
Just officially, I’m not opposed to having a $15-an-hour minimum wage. I think it's a good thing for the economy and good for people. What’s difficult for us in Massachusetts is that we still compete with companies whose manufacturing centers are in Alabama and Iowa and Pennsylvania and other places where the federal minimum wage, I think, is $7 or $7.50 an hour. Electrical and gas rates in Massachusetts continue to be among the highest in the nation.
Q: So, if this continues, what does that say about your company’s future in the Berkshires?
A: Well, the city of Pittsfield and the Red Carpet Team has been really helpful with some grant money, and the state of Massachusetts has also been helpful with some tax rebates to help us expand our company, and that has helped us to offset these costs.
And LTI, specifically, is rewarded by being in Massachusetts with a smarter-than-average workforce. ... We do a lot of technical work that a lot of other glass companies don't do.
Q: So, I’m going to assume you’re here for the long haul?
A: We’re definitely here for the long haul.