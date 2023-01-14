PITTSFIELD — Chris Melski has been named vice president of residential services, while Erin Manson has been promoted to director of residential services at Berkshire County Arc.
Melski, who previously served as co-director of residential services, has worked at Berkshire County Arc for more than 30 years. In his new position. Melski will oversee the director of brain injury services and the director of residential services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley.
A licensed construction supervisor, Melski will continue to oversee the maintenance of all properties for the agency. He has spearheaded numerous BCArc programs, including the men’s group, which addresses issues around men’s health, social interaction, dating and other related issues.
He began his career at BCArc as a site manager and has also served as the assistant residential coordinator and residential coordinator.
Manson also previously served as co-director of residential services. She will oversee support of the individuals with developmental disabilities living in BCArc’s residential programs. She started her career at BCArc in 2004 as an assistant site manager, and has also served as a supervisor.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in social work from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.