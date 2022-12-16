Christa Proper was focused mainly on her consulting businesses. But she got a chance to revive Richmond Telephone Co., and took it

PITTSFIELD — There are three remaining independently owned telephone companies in the state of Massachusetts. One of them is in the Berkshires, and it's owned by Christa Proper.
Proper is the CEO of Richmond Telephone Co., which was founded in 1903 when telephone service was much different than it is today. Obviously, it's harder to run a small company like that today in a field dominated by several large companies. Proper, who is involved with two other consulting companies, Proper Connections and Independent Connections, purchased Richmond Telephone Co. two years ago. She had previously run Richmond Telephone for another owner.
The firm is currently involved in a project that connects high-speed internet directly to Richmond residents' homes, a service that had previously been unavailable to most areas of the town.
We talked with the Ancram, N.Y., resident recently about her career in telecommunications, and her plans for Richmond Telephone.
Q: You majored in business administration in college. How did you find your way into telecommunications?
A: When I graduated from college (SUNY Schenectady) I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I wasn't really sure. I was trying to find something to cover my expenses. There was a job opening at Taconic Telephone (in Chatham, N.Y.) for a telephone operator. I kind of took that job as an interim position until I really figured out what I was most interested in. Every time there was an opening I went for it and got it. I was literally there for 10 years and I had nine different positions. The last position I had there was as the administrator of subsidiary operations.
Q: So you kind of fell into this field?
A: I absolutely did.
Q: What do you like about working in telecommunications?
A: I think I like the challenge. Technology continually changes and the importance of technology continues to expand. You're constantly challenged to update your business plan so that you can kind of fit what you're doing.
Q: How did this all lead into buying Richmond Telephone Co.?
A: I never thought I would own a telephone company, I guess that's the way I should phrase it, because I did run a telephone company. When Taconic Telephone was sold (to CornerStone ) the owners of Taconic Telephone also owned Richmond Telephone. So they asked me if I would take a position at Richmond and help them grow Richmond. Outside of just being an independent local exchange carrier they wanted to get into Pittsfield and be a competitive local exchange carrier. So I built Richmond NetWorx (which became the company's competitive local exchange carrier.) We expanded and I headed up that.
I had really branched out on my own (with Proper Communications) and was doing more of a consulting gig. So I was looking to do more consulting.
Q: So why buy Richmond Telephone?
A: CornerStone had been sold to Magna 5 (in November 2016). They quickly realized they only wanted the competitive local exchange carrier (Richmond NetWorx). They're the ones who called me and said, "Hey, we're interested in selling Richmond Telephone; are you interested in buying it?"
Proper Connections is doing well. We got a really good deal and we decided to try to turn it around. ... It's sort of been a labor of love for me, to be totally honest.
Q: What was Richmond Telephone like when you took it over?
A: They really didn't invest in the infrastructure. The building was in very rough shape. The customer service here was terrible. You go from a locally owned telephone company to a company (CornerStone) that is owned out of Troy, N.Y. (Magna 5 is based in Pittsburgh). So they had lost that hometown feeling.
Q: Conglomerates like Spectrum are really embedded in the telecommunications space. So how do you stay nimble, creative and relevant in a field like that when you're so small?
A: We're providing a technology right now that's actually better than Spectrum. We're basically providing a service that's fiber right to the home. A lot of the companies are providing fiber to the street. There's not a lot of companies that are running fiber right to the home. We provide dedicated bandwidth that people can count on.
I think we're providing a better technology and the local customer service. We know all our customers by their first names. As long as we can continue to expand and provide the technology that we need to, I think we'll be able to compete with the big boys in the town of Richmond.
Richmond's fiber-to-the-home product provides customers with a direct fiber connection directly to their home. Our competitor's broadband service includes a fiber backbone infrastructure that is usually delivered over coaxial cable. The bandwidth is not dedicated or guaranteed.
Q: But companies like Spectrum have so many resources. How do you get around that?
A: I think it's partnerships. We do have some great partners. When we're doing a big fiber job we'll call in one of our fiber partners so we outsource some of the work. Independent telephone companies, I know it sounds kind of crazy, but we're our own families. Independent telephone companies will gather together, share information and work together to provide services and expertise.
Q: How has the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative affected telecommunications in the Berkshires?
A: The state built a good carrier neutral backbone, but carriers still needed to get service to the end users. The last mile connectivity solution let municipalities adopt different approaches, such as locally owned networks, partnerships with private industry and collaborations across several towns. Richmond Telephone was forced to invest its own capital in last-mile facilities to its customers.
Q: When the MBI first started, a lot of people told me that one of the biggest issues they faced in connecting fiber directly to consumers was the terrain in the Berkshires because you have to go up and over hills and trees which makes the process of connecting directly to the homes more expensive. How do you do that and make that final step, the last mile, more cost effective?
A: I think it's hybrid solutions. There's a lot of different technologies that you can use to the consumer. You can use direct internet connection, you can do wireless. There's folks out there doing microwave.
Q: But even with all that there's still holes in the service out there
A: Absolutely, because it's not cheap and you've got to get enough customers for it to make sense. There's some broadband initiatives out there. There's a lot of grant money. I know a lot of folks have taken advantage of that. I know there's a new wave coming out through the Biden administration so we're hopeful.
The problem for us has been that by the time I'd purchased Richmond a lot of those grants had already been taken, and it really was for more of the unserved or underserved (communities). Richmond is not underserved or unserved. We have Spectrum that goes throughout Richmond. We're hopeful when this new round of funding comes out that we'll qualify.
Q: I noticed on Richmond Telephone's website that almost everyone has a Proper name. What's it like running a company where almost everyone is part of the family?
A: We've really tried to make sure we keep it separate. When we're not working, we're doing family time. We don't talk shop. We've set some boundaries as a family, and we've made it work. We're probably growing closer as a family as we continue to grow the business.