BOSTON — Citizens Bank's holding company and the New England Cable News network are accepting applications from Massachusetts nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program, in the category of innovation and transformation.
The selected nonprofit will receive $35,000 and public visibility in 2022. Nonprofit organizations demonstrating innovative and transformative practices for themselves and their immediate and surrounding communities are eligible to apply.
The category targets partnerships, programs or processes that showcase how an organization has pivoted to provide new, successful ways of delivering services through their programs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications can be completed at citizensbank.com/champions. They must be submitted by March 25.
Information: tinyurl.com/2p85yvdv.