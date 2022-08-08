Citizens Bank parent seeks grant applications for sustainability program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The parent company of Citizens Bank, which has a branch in Pittsfield, is accepting applications for its Champions in Action program in the category of supporting environmental sustainability.
The program, which supports nonprofits focused on environmental initiatives, is looking for organizations to use the Champions in Action grant to improve or implement sustainable practices or programs.
To be eligible, organizations must have assessed their own impact on the environment and be committed to taking meaningful action. The selected nonprofit will receive $35,000 in unrestricted funding and public visibility in 2023.
Applications can be completed online at citizensbank.com/champions and must be submitted by Aug. 19.