Citizens donates $25k to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD — The holding company for Citizens Bank, which has a branch in Pittsfield, has donated $25,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
The funding will be used for the Food Bank’s door-to-door distribution program, which each month serves 57 emergency food network partners (food pantries, meal sites and shelters), 50 brown bag for elders sites, and 26 mobile food bank sites with 42 distributions.
The donation is part of a partnership between Citizens and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.