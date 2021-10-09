Citizens Bank’s parent company has named Lisa Murray as its Massachusetts president. She succeeds Jerry Sargent, who will continue to oversee New England and upstate New York as Citizens’ Northeast Region executive.
Murray, who has been at Citizens for 24 years, leads a team that provides strategic and financial advice to not-for-profit organizations and professional services clients such as legal, accounting and consulting firms.
As Massachusetts president, she will represent Citizens in an official capacity across the commonwealth and continue to report to Sargent.
Murray, originally from Lexington and a graduate of the University of Connecticut, is a member of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
Citizens Bank, based in Providence, R.I., operates Berkshire County branches in North Adams and Pittsfield.