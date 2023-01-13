City of Pittsfield expands online permitting to include one-day licenses

PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield has expanded its online permitting system to include various one-day licenses. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:
• One day alcohol.
• One day wine and malt.
• One day entertainment.
• One day special auctioneer.
These permit applications previously required the applicant to visit City Hall and fill out a paper application. First-time users of the online permitting system will need to create a username and password to access the portal.
Applications can be accessed at cityofpittsfield.org/online_permitting/index.php
In-person applications will still be available for those who prefer that option. Information, City Clerk’s Office, 413-499-9361.