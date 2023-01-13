<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
City of Pittsfield expands online permitting to include one-day licenses

PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield has expanded its online permitting system to include various one-day licenses. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:

• One day alcohol.

• One day wine and malt.

• One day entertainment.

• One day special auctioneer.

These permit applications previously required the applicant to visit City Hall and fill out a paper application. First-time users of the online permitting system will need to create a username and password to access the portal.

Applications can be accessed at cityofpittsfield.org/online_permitting/index.php

In-person applications will still be available for those who prefer that option. Information, City Clerk’s Office, 413-499-9361.

