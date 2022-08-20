Clark Art Institute promotes Esther Bell to deputy director

WILLIAMSTOWN — Esther Bell, who currently serves as the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute, has been promoted to deputy director of the museum.
Bell will retain her curatorial role and will take on added responsibilities in overseeing the work of the Clark library, supervising visitor services activities, and supporting director’s office initiatives.
Bell joined the Clark staff in 2017 and has since been deeply immersed in the Clark’s special exhibition program as well as managing all aspects of the care, growth, and development of the Clark’s permanent collection. She also supervises the Clark's departments of education and public programs. In 2020, Bell completed a fellowship at the Center for Curatorial Leadership in New York.
Bell holds a doctorate in the history of art from the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University with a specialization in 17th and 18th century European art. She earned a master’s degree from the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the history of art, and a bachelor’s degree in the history of art from the University of Virginia. She completed a Fulbright Fellowship at the Musée du Louvre in 2003 and has held numerous fellowships.