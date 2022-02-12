GREAT BARRINGTON — Fred Clark and Jim Lawrence have been elected to the Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires board of trustees, while Rob Putnam has been reelected to the board.
Clark will serve as the board’s professional representative, and Lawrence as its leaseholder representative. Putnam is the board’s community representative.
Clark, a recently retired architect and Berkshire County native, long has been involved in sustainability, focusing on innovative solutions, most recently in crafting a prototype net-zero residence hall for the State University of New York. The Great Barrington resident served as an elected member of the Berkshire Hills Regional School Committee from 2008 to 2016, and is a founding member and current chair of the Great Barrington Affordable Housing Trust.
Lawrence moved to the Berkshires from Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2002.
Lawrence, a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1963, left the military to become a professional stage, film and television actor from 1965 to 1980. Later, during his 30-year career in magazine publishing as an editor, writer and photographer, he shot more than 600 aviation covers, and wrote numerous articles, profiles, flight test reports and photo equipment product reviews.
Putnam moved to the Berkshires in 1968. He is a retired educator who worked in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Central Berkshire Regional School District and the Hoosac Valley Regional School District. He has been a professional musician for the past 50 years.