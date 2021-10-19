The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams have both instituted a vaccine requirement for visitors that will go into effect on Nov. 1. As of that date, all visitors over the age of 12 will be required to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering either facility.
The Clark’s staff, its library patrons, and all contractors working for the Institute are already operating under a similar vaccination requirement. Mass MoCA's vaccine requirement for employees went into effect Oct. 8.
At the Clark, visitors above the age of twelve will be required to show their vaccination card (issued either by the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization) or other proof of vaccination at the Clark’s Admissions desk in order to gain entry.
At Mass MoCA, all visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination (accompanied by a photo ID for visitors over 18). Information: Clarkart.edu, massmoca.org.