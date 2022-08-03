The Clark, Norman Rockwell Museum reaccredited by American Alliance of Museums

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge have each received reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community.
Accreditation signifies a museum’s quality and credibility to the entire museum community, to governments and outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.
Alliance peer reviewers gave the Rockwell Museum particular commendations for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in service to its community and as a model for other museums in diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion work, noting that the Rockwell is “locally engaged, globally significant.”
Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,096 are currently accredited by the alliance, with only 67 of those located in Massachusetts. Besides The Clark and Rockwell Museums, the other Berkshire sites with alliance accreditation include the Williams College Museum of Art and Hancock Shaker Village.