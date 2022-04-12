HUDSON, N.Y. — Columbia Memorial Health has joined the global humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine by donating more than $33,000 in medical supplies. The war has created critical shortages of basic supplies that are essential to providing effective medical care to wounded Ukrainian civilians.
The donated supplies, totaling more than 22,000 items, include bleach wipes, face masks, and surgical gowns, caps, and shoe covers. The donation was made in response to a request from Reverend Wolodymyr Paszko of St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hudson.
“I want to thank Columbia Memorial Health for their generous donation,” Paszko said in a news release. ”The supplies are already on their way to Ukraine.”