PITTSFIELD — Julie Coe has been promoted to commercial loan administrator, and Cindy Perrea has been promoted to loan servicing officer at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.
In her new role, Coe will be responsible for all incoming business lending and commercial real estate applications, preparation of commercial loan documentation, loan closing and portfolio management.
Coe, an employee of the bank since 2005, holds a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She resides in Cheshire with her husband, Dan, son, Hayden, and daughter, Ava.
Perrea began her career with the bank as a teller in 2008, before quickly moving into the loan department, where she filled various roles before this promotion.
Perrea, a Berkshire County native, holds a bachelor’s degree from MCLA and resides in Hinsdale with her husband, Eric, and dog, Toby. She enjoys spending time with her daughters, Lindsay and Erica.