PITTSFIELD — Gina Coleman has been appointed The Brien Center’s first diversity, equity and inclusion director. In this new position, Coleman will lead the initiative to ensure that all Brien employees and clients are treated with respect and dignity in an environment that enables their ability to succeed.
Coleman holds a bachelor of arts degree from Williams College, a master’s degree in education from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She previously served as both director of multicultural and recruitment and associate dean of students at Williams College, and was selected to serve on the 2020 Town of Williamstown Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity committee. She served seven years on the executive board of New England Counselors of Color Bridging Access to College, a non-proﬁt organization of professional admission representatives from over 40 four-year private colleges and universities in New England dedicated to promoting enrollment and retention of students of color and ﬁrst-generation students.
Coleman is also the lead singer in the band, Misty Blues. The band has played locally and across over the country, and was a finalist in the 2019 International Blues Challenge.