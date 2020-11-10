The Better Business Bureau of Central New England Consumer Education Foundation will award up to eight $500 textbook scholarships to veterans and military service members attending area colleges. Based in Worcester, the Better Business Bureau of Central New England’s coverage area includes Berkshire County.
To be eligible to enter for a $500 textbook scholarship, students are asked to test their financial literacy with a savvy consumer quiz and subscribe to BBB of Central New England’s consumer newsletter. They must also be currently attending a college or university located in the BBB of Central New England service area of central and western Massachusetts and northeastern Connecticut.
The deadline for submission is Nov. 20. Email textbooks@cne.bbb.org for the scholarship entry form and savvy consumer quiz.