PITTSFIELD — Donna Collins, the director of employee training and development at Greylock Federal Credit Union, has graduated from the National Credit Union Foundation’s Credit Union Educators’ training program.
The development education training was held virtually and included staff from credit unions across the United States.
This experiential training program provided lessons in credit union structure, purpose and the “why” that differentiates credit unions from other financial institutions. Each lesson provided insights into how credit unions leverage their business model to help their members and communities overcome the financial and developmental issues they face.